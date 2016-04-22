My Queue

Decision Making

Where to Find the Confidence to Make the Challenging Decision

Where to Find the Confidence to Make the Challenging Decision
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting
We all find ourselves in places where an important decision -- business or personal -- can have huge consequences. In such situations we all desire one thing -- confidence. Easier said than done, right?

The key to making the best decision is to understand your own motivation. If I am not clear on the why of an issue, the how is likely flawed. Here’s the problem: the first “why” doesn’t get you where you need to go. I find that the first why is far too simple -- too close to the surface.

Related: 10 Life Hacks From a Millennial Millionaire

Here’s how you hack that decision-making process. Ask why and answer. Then say, “So that…” and complete the sentence. Now add, “So that…”

Do that until you are five layers deep. Now you’re connected with your core.

Here’s an example: Should I start recording video blogs?

  1. Why? To engage with people.
  2. So that…it paves the way for a two-way conversation.
  3. So that…my audience feels more connected.
  4. So that…my audience feels open to being honest and vulnerable.
  5. So that…I can challenge people to reach their true potential.

Boom! That’s it.

Related: 7 Life Hacks to Be Productive Instead of Just Busy

Here’s another example: Should I write a book?

  1. Why? Because I’ve always wanted to.
  2. So that…I can get my story out.
  3. So that…I can share my message to more people.
  4. So that…I can -- ah, forget it. I’m not that passionate about it.

That’s a victory right there. It doesn’t mean don’t write a book. It means gain clarity on the motivation before writing the book.

Related: The Productivity and Life Hack That Almost Always Works

You are the sum of your decisions. So get to the motivation first and you will greatly enhance your success in every decision you make.

