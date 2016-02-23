My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Celebrities

In Quest of Svelte Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In Quest of Svelte Success
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Shilpa Shetty
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s entrepreneurial journey began with being the co-promoter of IPL team Rajasthan Royals with her husband Raj Kundra. Becoming a mother seems to have taught Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the art of managing a lot of things together. 

This actor-entrepreneur is having some real great ventures she believes in. She has been great at launching Yoga DVDs. She also believes in having a great mind-body connection which she resonates with her IOSIS spa and wellness chain.

With husband Raj Kundra and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, she launched Best Deal TV, a first celebrity-driven 24/7 home shopping TV channel. Last year, she also entered the consumer durables space with the launch of mobile phones named after her son, Viaan. In an interaction with Entrepreneur, she shares her vision as an entrepreneur.

On a scale of 1-10, how do you rate yourself as an entrepreneur?

Had you asked me five years ago, it would have been one, but now after five years of creating various brands I can safely say seven.

How good are you at coming up with solutions when it comes to solving business problems?

I am a very practical person I think as a customer I put myself in their shoes. I always put forward my points in board meetings where I believe I have a valid solution. However, we have trained professionals who can validate the same.

You have some real interesting companies in your portfolio. What factors do you consider while planning an investment?

I love start-ups as they are challenging, and if handled properly, pay off really well. Not saying that you will hit the bull’s eye every time, but a calculated risk can give you a high reward. I always invest in people – if you don’t have a confident and intelligent team, your product or service would fail not matter how good it is. My investment criterion is simple as we have a billion consumers in India, what we can offer to them that will make a difference. I am investing in the consumer market and service industry.

Who is your idol when it comes to business management?

I’m amazed at what Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has done, Victoria Beckham has also built her brand well. Separately, I love motivational quotes of Warren Buffet the best being: “Never depend on a single income. Make Investments to create a second source.”

What are your plans for this year?

We are ready with expanding my existing ventures Best Deal TV, IOSIS and Viaan Industries.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (February 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

Crowdfunding

I really look for solid business models, says actor Kunal Kapoor

Social Entrepreneurship

Kristen Bell and Her Cofounders Built a Company to Save Lives. But Growing It Wasn't So Simple.