Celebrities
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs Are the Celebrities of the Business World
Why are entrepreneurs so compelling and how does their value translate for good?
Instagram Icon
How Two Millennials Spun Celebrities' Instagram Comments Into a Full-Time Job and 800,000 Followers
@CommentsByCelebs founders Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer spend their days combing Instagram comment sections for celebrity conversations. Here are their success secrets.
Project Grow
8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh
While he might seem all fun and games, there's much to learn from the beloved late-night host.
Project Grow
3 Lessons You Can Learn About Business from the World's Greatest Snowboarder
Snowboarding and running a business may not sound all that similar, but these three strategies from snowboarder Shaun White will help you run your business better.
Rappers
Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song
The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'
Entrepreneurs
Why Rapper-Turned-Entrepreneur T.I. Says a Hustler Needs to Be Patient
The Atlanta rap star is now into everything from TV to real estate -- and learning important lessons along the way.
Project Grow
10 Inspiring Quotes from Paul McCartney, the Musical Genius Who Changed Pop Culture Forever
There's more to learn from McCartney than to 'let it be.'
The Digest
What Motivated Jennifer Garner to Become an Entrepreneur in the Food Space
The actress and Save the Children ambassador is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.
100 Brilliant Companies
Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands
From Kevin Hart to Karlie Kloss, check out 10 companies that have some of today's winning personalities leading them.
The Surprising Hobbies of Oprah, Serena Williams and 12 Other Successful Women
Here's how some of today's most successful women spend their downtime.
Project Grow
10 Inspiring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes That Prove Anything Is Possible
There's much to learn from the professional athlete, Hollywood actor-slash-producer and five-time Guinness World Record holder.