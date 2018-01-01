Celebrities

How Two Millennials Spun Celebrities' Instagram Comments Into a Full-Time Job and 800,000 Followers
Instagram Icon

@CommentsByCelebs founders Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer spend their days combing Instagram comment sections for celebrity conversations. Here are their success secrets.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh
Project Grow

While he might seem all fun and games, there's much to learn from the beloved late-night host.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
3 Lessons You Can Learn About Business from the World's Greatest Snowboarder
Project Grow

Snowboarding and running a business may not sound all that similar, but these three strategies from snowboarder Shaun White will help you run your business better.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song
Rappers

The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Why Rapper-Turned-Entrepreneur T.I. Says a Hustler Needs to Be Patient
Entrepreneurs

The Atlanta rap star is now into everything from TV to real estate -- and learning important lessons along the way.
Joe Keohane | 8 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes from Paul McCartney, the Musical Genius Who Changed Pop Culture Forever
Project Grow

There's more to learn from McCartney than to 'let it be.'
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
What Motivated Jennifer Garner to Become an Entrepreneur in the Food Space
The Digest

The actress and Save the Children ambassador is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands
100 Brilliant Companies

From Kevin Hart to Karlie Kloss, check out 10 companies that have some of today's winning personalities leading them.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
The Surprising Hobbies of Oprah, Serena Williams and 12 Other Successful Women

Here's how some of today's most successful women spend their downtime.
Career Contessa | 7 min read
10 Inspiring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes That Prove Anything Is Possible
Project Grow

There's much to learn from the professional athlete, Hollywood actor-slash-producer and five-time Guinness World Record holder.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
