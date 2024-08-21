Get All Access for $5/mo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Divorcing and Reportedly Didn't Have a Prenup. Here's Why Formalized Agreements Should Be a Non-Negotiable. Two years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, the couple officially called it quits. Here's what business leaders can learn from their split.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, waving claims to spousal support.
  • The reported absence of a prenuptial agreement highlights the significance of legal documentation in any partnership.
  • Experts emphasize the necessity of formalized agreements and exit strategies in business partnerships.

Exactly two years after saying "I do," Jennifer Lopez officially declared "I don't," filing divorce papers from Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 20. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Lopez waived her claim to spousal support and requested that Affleck be denied the same.

We won't dive into the personal reasons they split up, but it is worth noting that an inside source told NBC News that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. This means that any money earned by Affleck or Lopez since their July 2022 marriage is community property. This may or may not be a point of contention in the proceedings, but it serves as a good reminder for anyone entering a business partnership that, as not-so-nice as it might feel at the moment, it is best to have your legal bases covered before you officially begin.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued

"You may think that a handshake will suffice but that won't cut it, especially if there are disagreements or one party wants out," wrote serial founder Mike Kappel for Entrepreneur. Kappel strongly suggests meeting with an attorney and formalizing a partnership agreement that spells out the following:

  • How each partner will be compensated and how often.
  • The roles and responsibilities of each partner.
  • Your exit strategy if one or more parties want out of the partnership.
  • What happens if one partner dies?

These are not pleasant scenarios, and most partnerships begin with enthusiasm and excitement. But circumstances change and life can be unpredictable.

"As your business changes, your roles may change. You may want to bring in more partners or change the terms at some point. It's a good idea to periodically take a fresh look and make sure the agreement is up-to-date," writes Kappel. "A partnership can be a great way to launch your business. With the right personalities, a sense of humor, careful planning and a bit of luck, your partnership can be a great success."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Build Across Platforms with Visual Studio 2022 for Just $34.97

Empower your development team—or yourself—with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022.

By StackCommerce
By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

This Is the Tell-Tale Sign That Your Business Idea Is a Winner, According to Investors

On the season 11 finale of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants lay it all on the line for the chance to transform their businesses and their lives.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'Human-Capable' AI Agents Will Change the Workforce Within 3 Years, According to a CEO Currently Creating the 'Perfect' AI Employee

Most business leaders plan to use AI agents to automate tasks within the next few years.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

McDonald's Nostalgic New Collector's Cups Are Reselling for Nearly $100 — Here's How to Get One

McDonald's recently introduced the Collector's Meal, featuring six collectible cups adorned with nostalgic characters.

By Carl Stoffers