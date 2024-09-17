This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features 25-year-old Elena Bonvicini, who runs her fashion brand EB Denim out of Los Angeles. EB Denim has generated multimillion-dollar revenue, and its pieces have been worn by Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and other high-profile celebrities, per the company. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of EB Denim. Elena Bonvicini.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

When I started EB Denim, I was still in high school. I started selling reworked vintage Levi's to my friends and classmates because I loved having pieces that no one else was wearing. I was always repurposing clothes; even as a kid, I would destroy my brother's clothes in the name of individuality. When I started bringing them to school, peers would keep asking for more, and soon enough, I was selling denim shorts out of my locker room. It was exciting to see something I did for fun turn into a real business so quickly.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started in 2016 during a summer visit to my grandparents in Wisconsin. My grandmother and I would take day-long road trips to all the local thrift stores, and I was so inspired by the uniqueness and history of all the clothes. No two pieces were the same, and I could redesign how to style them. I would buy denim, and my grandma Jeanette would buy pastry dishes. It was our thing; we still do it, and I cherish those memories.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

In the beginning, it was all about reworking vintage denim and getting my designs into the hands of the right people. I remember the first time I cut up a pair of Levi's, turned them into shorts and wore them to school. Almost immediately, people were asking where I got them, and before I knew it, I was making custom pairs for my friends. I kept reinvesting everything I made into the business — instead of spending the money on myself, I used it to buy more denim and eventually hire PR experts. That's when things really changed. PR got my pieces into the hands of influencers and celebrities who could elevate the brand in ways I couldn't have done on my own. My first big break came when Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat and Chiara Ferragni wore EB Denim, which got me a lot of attention early on. From there, it was a domino effect of Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians, the Hadids — once I had that celebrity buzz, bigger retailers like Revolve and Selfridges started carrying my designs.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

One of the biggest challenges was scaling. At first, I was solely reworking vintage pieces, which meant each item was unique, but it also made it hard to keep up with demand. Vintage denim, while sustainable in an ethos sense, isn't sustainable in a scalability sense because of the variations in size, color and supply. It just wasn't possible to meet the growing demand with one-off pieces. I had to figure out how to keep the brand's identity intact while transitioning to a production model that could grow with us. That's when I moved away from purely reworking vintage and started creating original pieces inspired by vintage aesthetics. It wasn't easy to give up that hand-made, one-of-a-kind feel, but I knew it was necessary to evolve the brand.

Image Credit: Courtesy of EB Denim

Another challenge was simply learning how to run a business. I had never worked for anyone else as an adult. Everything I've learned has been through trial and error, which can be daunting when you're responsible for making all the decisions. Eventually, I brought in people with more experience in wholesale and production, which has been a huge help. And while I love being my own boss, it can be overwhelming at times to not have someone guiding you or giving you feedback. But I've grown to trust my instincts and rely on the amazing team I've built.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue?

The turning point for consistent revenue came when I really leaned into influencer marketing. PR was essential to getting my brand in front of the right people, but it wasn't until I saw my designs on celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner that sales truly skyrocketed. One moment that stands out was last September when I was at a New York Fashion Week after party, and at 4 a.m., I saw paparazzi photos of Taylor Swift wearing our Polka dress. I woke up the next morning to a flood of sales — the dress sold out in a day, both online and at our retail partners. That moment quadrupled our sales for the entire month and showed me how powerful celebrity placements can be. Just last week, Kylie Jenner bought a few pairs of jeans off our website. It feels surreal to think back on selling denim in my high school locker room and how different EB Denim looks now.

Consistently having a bestselling hero/viral style has also been important for us to keep up with momentum. Our success started with our OG jeans, then the Chain pants, then the cargo, then the Frederic jean and now the Low Rise Baggy.

What does growth look like now?

Growth has been incredible. We've transitioned away from reworking vintage Levi's, with about 95% of our products now being new, original designs. The brand has evolved to offer a full range of denim products, from dresses to jackets, and our goal is to make EB Denim the go-to premium denim brand for this generation. Our production has moved to Pakistan, where we're working with Artistic Milliners — a LEED-certified, fair-trade factory that uses renewable energy and recycled water. This has allowed us to scale while staying true to our commitment to sustainability. We're still using the highest quality materials and focusing on craftsmanship, but now we can do it at a price point that's more accessible without compromising on ethics or quality.

Image Credit: Courtesy of EB Denim

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

What I love most is the creative freedom. I've always been passionate about fashion, and bringing my vision to life and having people love and wear what I create is the most rewarding feeling. Although it's surreal to see celebrities the world looks up to wearing the product, it means more to me to see someone in real life wearing it. I get to play a part in what makes people feel good about themselves, which is powerful. I also love the challenge of evolving the brand — it's been amazing to see how far we've come, and I'm excited for what's next.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles or businesses of their own?

My biggest piece of advice is to invest in yourself and your vision. When I started, I reinvested our earnings into the brand to get my products in front of the right people, and it paid off! But it's not just about the connections — you have to have a great product that stands out and that people want. Also, don't be afraid to ask for help and bring in people who are more experienced in areas where you might not be. Running a business isn't just about creativity; it's about logistics, supply chains, marketing and so much more. Surround yourself with people who can help you with those aspects so you can focus on what you do best. Finally, don't be afraid to evolve. What worked for your business in the beginning may not be scalable in the long term, and that's okay — the key is to stay flexible and open to growth.

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.