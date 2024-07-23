I drove by Slutty Vegan here in Brooklyn a few weeks ago. In a case that phrase is new to you, Slutty Vegan is a restaurant, not a person. Founded in 2018 by Pinky Cole Hayes, it's a plant-based burger restaurant chain known for its unique, flavorful vegan burgers with catchy names, vibrant atmosphere, and engaging customer service.

The restaurant also emphasizes inclusivity and social impact, often participating in community service and activism, which enhances its appeal to a broad audience seeking more than just food but a movement to be part of.

Based on this, it should come as no surprise that Pinky has recently joined REVOLT as their first-ever Creative Visionary in Residence.

I was recently able to chat with Pinky to learn more about REVOLT and her revolutionary new role.

What is REVOLT

REVOLT offers a mix of music videos, live performances, news, and original programming focused primarily on hip-hop culture but also covers other music genres popular among youth cultures.

The network positions itself as a platform that champions cultural leaders and the voices of the next generation, providing content that includes insights from artists, creators, and influencers.

Pinky describes REVOLT as a network that celebrates and highlights the achievements of African Americans across various fields, including music, entertainment, media, and entrepreneurship.

"REVOLT provides that opportunity for people to do those things, whether it's music, entertainment, media, entrepreneurship. So I wanted to be connected to that."

What will Pinky be doing as REVOLT's Creative Visionary in Residence?

In this new role, Pinky will help drive creative projects for REVOLT, developing new and existing slates into sellable projects. This initiative marks the start of REVOLT's new Creative Visionary in Residence program, where the team will work with 1-2 creators per year to brainstorm, ideate, and dream together – ultimately creating their own slate of ideas.

Based on the job title, this is clearly a role suited for someone who is both innovative and strategic. Fortunately, Pinky can easily check both of those boxes.

As Pinky stated, "I am an idea machine, like I can come up with 30 ideas really fast. So I connected with the CEO and it just made sense."

Her collaboration with REVOLT's CEO and her role in shaping the network's creative direction are key aspects of her contributions.

She continued, "My role at REVOLT is to help with big ideas. New opportunities that would be a great fit for the network, finding new ways to keep the customer engaged based on what we see in the world, what's happening, what people are paying attention to and really just give them a fresh perspective on how to take the brand to the next level."

What does Pinky have planned for REVOLT?

"We got a couple of projects in the pipeline. There will be an event that highlights disruptors in different industries, which I really like particularly because I don't think that there are big enough spaces to highlight entrepreneurs."

Pinky emphasized the importance of creating spaces that recognize and celebrate entrepreneurial spirit, aligning this with her vision of entrepreneurs as the new celebrities.

Reflecting her excitement for collaborative and creative ventures that break traditional molds, Pinky stated how much she appreciates the openness of REVOLT and their willingness to embrace big ideas.

As a father, the last idea she shared immediately piqued my interest.

"We also got some really cool stuff happening with kids where kids are interviewing celebrities. I'm into a whole slew of things."

