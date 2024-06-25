This interview features professional tennis player Coco Gauff. In 2023, 19-year-old Gauff won the U.S. Open, becoming the first American teenager to do so since Serena Williams in 1999, and she's headed to the Olympics in Paris this summer. Gauff recently partnered with juice and smoothie brand Naked as its Chief Smoothie Officer. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Naked. Coco Gauff.

What does your typical morning routine look like? Does it change as you prepare for a major tournament?

My routine definitely varies depending on if I'm competing or not. When I'm not in a tournament, I practice twice a day — once in the morning and again in the afternoon. Normally, I wake up around 7:30 a.m., pray and then do my skincare routine. I've never really been a big breakfast person, especially before practice or a match, so I tend to reach for fruit and smoothies in the morning to fuel me. When I am at a major, my morning routine is dependent on what time of day I am playing but it roughly looks the same.

What are some other habits that help you perform at your best on and off the court?

I prioritize journaling and have been trying to add more mindfulness practices to my routine like meditation. I also read a lot, which is a good escape.

Could you describe your changeover routine? Has it evolved over the years?

You probably saw my changeover fruit salad that went viral during last year's U.S. Open. I love fruit, and it's always been a part of my routine. I've been eating fruit salad on and off the court since I was young. My mom sent me to practice or tournaments with a container of cut-up fruit like mangoes, pineapple and grapes — and she still does to this day. Fruit helps fuel me on the court; it is a more natural choice than energy gels.

What inspired you to partner with Naked? What do you enjoy most about the collaboration?

It was a no-brainer partnership. I'm excited to be named Naked's first Chief Smoothie Officer. For years, my go-to snack, especially during match changeovers, has been a homemade fruit salad, so partnering with Naked — whose smoothies are made with ingredients such as real fruit juice, veggies and vitamins — was the perfect choice for my first beverage partnership. I can't share too much at this time, but I can't wait to put my mark on the brand and future product development.

How do you deal with nerves leading up to an important match? Does it get easier as you get further into your career?

I like to journal, read, listen to music and watch anime. Right now, I'm watching Jujutsu Kaisen and will probably finish that right before the Olympics start. I would say it does get easier as I get further into my career, but that doesn't mean the nerves disappear. Luckily, I have an amazing support system and a family that is able to travel with me to most of my tournaments.

What's your best advice for someone who wants to take their game to the next level, whether literally on the court or figuratively in their business, career, etc.?

Never stop being curious, and always be willing to learn and work hard. I think those are three key components to taking your game or whatever you are doing to the next level.