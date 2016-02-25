If You're Going to Sit at Work, Make Sure You're Doing It Right (Infographic)

February 25, 2016 2 min read

“Sitting is the new smoking” has become a trendy rallying cry of late, particularly among the standing-desk elitists.

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine trade journal went so far as to declare that sitting for long periods of time is dangerous -- even if you exercise.

And yet, standing all day might not be the best solution either.

Related: 6 Things I Learned After Switching to a Standing Desk

“Long-term muscle fatigue caused by standing for long periods of time has not received much attention,” said María Gabriela García, a researcher who co-authored a paper on the ill effects of standing for prolonged periods of time.

As the war over whether to sit or to stand churns ever onwards, with each new report seemingly refuting previous research, make sure that when you are sitting, you’re sitting correctly. For example, your elbows should be at a 90 degree angle when you are seated at a desk and your eyes should naturally focus on the upper third of the monitor. For more tips, check out the below infographic generated by the healthcare marketing and ad agency Omnicore.

Related: Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.