Partnerships

TechHub, Google Join Hands to Drive 'Startup India' Initiative

TechHub, Google Join Hands to Drive 'Startup India' Initiative
Image credit: Reuters | Mark Blinch
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TechHub, the global community for tech entrepreneurs, on Wednesday, announced partnership with Google to bring more opportunities to over 700 tech startups around the world. Google supports TechHub’s work to help hundreds of tech companies to scale up their businesses. This partnership with Google will benefit startups from India for the first time.

They are hosting the launch celebrations at TechHub Bangalore on Wednesday 24th February.

Commenting on this recent development, Elizabeth Varley, TechHub’s global Co-founder and CEO said, “We are excited to bring this partnership to India to increase TechHub’s support to Indian startups. In Bangalore we see a huge variety of startups creating innovative products, and we want to help them succeed both in India and all around the world. TechHub and Google for Entrepreneurs is a strong partnership that will empower Indian entrepreneurs to go global from the very beginning.”

TechHub members in Bangalore and other TechHub locations of Riga-Bucharest, Madrid, Warsaw and London will now have access to programmes and assistance from Google, including Google mentors, the Google for Entrepreneurs international demo days, GFE Exchange and Google Cloud Platform credits for qualifying startups.

 “We are excited to expand our work with TechHub beyond Google for Entrepreneurs Campus network, where we have collaborated successfully over a number of years. TechHub's 'community first' values and their focus on supporting founders and startups with education and programs align perfectly with the goals of Google for Entrepreneurs," said David Grunwald, Google for Entrepreneurs Head of EMEA Partnerships.

Founded in 2010, TechHub provides a unique environment where tech entrepreneurs learn, develop faster and prosper through collaboration with peers, a wide range of events and connections with key business organisations and experts.

Being the largest international startup network of its kind, TechHub connects tech startups to the people that matter; whether they are investors, lawyers and politicians, or other startup ecosystems around the world.

“TechHub continuously works to improve the way we support entrepreneurs through every part of the startup lifecycle - idea to exit. Our programme helps founders deal with challenges at the different stages of developing their company and product, whether it’s their first time or fifth time starting a company. TechHub and Google for Entrepreneurs have the same approach - using both relationships and data to truly understand startups,” said Varley.

From product testing labs to networking events, the flagship TechHubTuesday Demo Nights and Startup Funeral, plus advice sessions on anything from recruitment to investment options, TechHub provides access to everything required in starting up or scaling up a successful tech business in today’s fast-growing global tech economy.

