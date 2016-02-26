Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO

February 26, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



He’s still got plenty of likes. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg still beats out Apple’s Tim Cook and all the other Silicon Valley CEOs in a nationwide popularity contest.

According to a new poll conducted this week by Morning Consult, nearly half (48 percent) of the 1,935 registered voters surveyed view the Facebook chief favorably. About one in four like Cook, who just barely nudged out Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for second place.

The public still remains split on whether the Apple CEO is in the right as he continues to fight with the FBI over unlocking the phone of one of the San Bernardino shooters: 51 percent said Apple should help the FBI unlock the phone, while 33 percent said no.

But even if Zuckerberg is the most well known and well liked Silicon Valley celeb, consumers admit when it comes to their own privacy, they’re not confident what they’re sharing on Facebook is secure. Half of the poll respondents said they expect Facebook is sharing “a lot” of their personal information. And while more than half of voters said they trust Apple to keep their data secure, less than a third said the same of Facebook.

Zuckerberg was in Germany on Thursday, a country where he’s drawn harsh criticism from politicians over the company’s privacy policies. When asked specifically about privacy and data security, Zuckerberg said “That’s too complicated; I don’t want to get into that tonight.”