Hilary Brueck

Bill Gates Is Giving Away Free Copies of One of the Most Important Books He's Read to All College Graduates -- Here's How to Get Yours
Bill Gates Is Giving Away Free Copies of One of the Most Important Books He's Read to All College Graduates -- Here's How to Get Yours

The books are electronic, downloadable copies and will be available on Gates' website for at least a couple of days.
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
With New Tool, Google Calendar Wants to Be Your New Life Coach
With New Tool, Google Calendar Wants to Be Your New Life Coach

Google Goals is a new feature to Google Calendar that fills empty time in your schedule with time for things like exercise or reading.
Lady Gaga's Startup Just Went Out of Business
Lady Gaga's Startup Just Went Out of Business

Backplane was Gaga's vision for an online social network, a place where her fans could come and connect.
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included

The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.
How the FBI Might Unlock That iPhone Without Apple's Help
How the FBI Might Unlock That iPhone Without Apple's Help

The FBI is going to test out the technique over the next two weeks and will report back to the court hearing the case.
Partiers Beware: Airbnb Will Let Neighbors Complain Online
Partiers Beware: Airbnb Will Let Neighbors Complain Online

The home-rental giant announced Monday that the company will begin rolling out a new online comment and complaint feature.
These 'Creepy' Sounding Billboards Track Whether Ads Trigger Purchases
These 'Creepy' Sounding Billboards Track Whether Ads Trigger Purchases

Clear Channel Outdoor Americas is debuting a new kind of consumer tracking technology the company is calling 'RADAR.'
Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO
Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO

According to a new poll conducted this week by Morning Consult, nearly half of respondents view Mark Zuckerberg favorably.
There's a Gender Pay Gap for eBay Sellers
There's a Gender Pay Gap for eBay Sellers

Comparing sales on brand-new items, women make on average about 80 cents for every dollar a man does.
Flashes of Light May Be a Quick Cure for Jet Lag
Flashes of Light May Be a Quick Cure for Jet Lag

Stanford researchers have found that exposing sleepers to an hour of short bursts of light made it possible for bodies to adjust.
Being a Morning Person Is in Your DNA, Says 23andMe
Being a Morning Person Is in Your DNA, Says 23andMe

The results of the new study point to 15 different DNA locations associated with being "a morning person."
This Microscope Can Detect Cancer Without a Biopsy
This Microscope Can Detect Cancer Without a Biopsy

The new handheld microscope uses tiny mirrors and optical beams to zoom in and quickly create image scans at the cellular and subcellular level.
This Robot Is Like a Chauffeur for Slow Sperm
This Robot Is Like a Chauffeur for Slow Sperm

This new method of fertilization is the latest discovery in a rapidly expanding field of microrobots being built for navigating the human body.
New Research Shows How the Liver Fights Off Sugar Cravings
New Research Shows How the Liver Fights Off Sugar Cravings

A protein in the body could hold the secret to controlling sugar cravings.
