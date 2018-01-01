Hilary Brueck

Bill Gates
Bill Gates Is Giving Away Free Copies of One of the Most Important Books He's Read to All College Graduates -- Here's How to Get Yours
The books are electronic, downloadable copies and will be available on Gates' website for at least a couple of days.
Apple Watch
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
With New Tool, Google Calendar Wants to Be Your New Life Coach
Google Goals is a new feature to Google Calendar that fills empty time in your schedule with time for things like exercise or reading.
lady gaga
Lady Gaga's Startup Just Went Out of Business
Backplane was Gaga's vision for an online social network, a place where her fans could come and connect.
Lifestyle
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.
iPhone
How the FBI Might Unlock That iPhone Without Apple's Help
The FBI is going to test out the technique over the next two weeks and will report back to the court hearing the case.
Airbnb
Partiers Beware: Airbnb Will Let Neighbors Complain Online
The home-rental giant announced Monday that the company will begin rolling out a new online comment and complaint feature.
Advertising
These 'Creepy' Sounding Billboards Track Whether Ads Trigger Purchases
Clear Channel Outdoor Americas is debuting a new kind of consumer tracking technology the company is calling 'RADAR.'
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO
According to a new poll conducted this week by Morning Consult, nearly half of respondents view Mark Zuckerberg favorably.
Gender Gap
There's a Gender Pay Gap for eBay Sellers
Comparing sales on brand-new items, women make on average about 80 cents for every dollar a man does.
Sleep
Flashes of Light May Be a Quick Cure for Jet Lag
Stanford researchers have found that exposing sleepers to an hour of short bursts of light made it possible for bodies to adjust.
Sleep
Being a Morning Person Is in Your DNA, Says 23andMe
The results of the new study point to 15 different DNA locations associated with being "a morning person."
Science
This Microscope Can Detect Cancer Without a Biopsy
The new handheld microscope uses tiny mirrors and optical beams to zoom in and quickly create image scans at the cellular and subcellular level.
Science
This Robot Is Like a Chauffeur for Slow Sperm
This new method of fertilization is the latest discovery in a rapidly expanding field of microrobots being built for navigating the human body.
Health
New Research Shows How the Liver Fights Off Sugar Cravings
A protein in the body could hold the secret to controlling sugar cravings.