What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Walid Tahabsem, Co-Founder and Board Member, Oasis500

The top five things I expect to see in an investment pitch are:

1. Clarity. I like to know that the entrepreneur knows what he/she is talking about.

2. Passion. It is vitally important to feel that the entrepreneur loves the idea and is passionate about it.

3. Scalability. Ideas should be scalable to ensure sustainability.

4. Numbers. The numbers should add up and should be realistic.

5. Commitment. This is a must, as unfortunately it is becoming a trend with entrepreneurs -especially the younger ones- to ‘try’ things out to see if it works or not!

