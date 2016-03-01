My Queue

Startup Financing

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Walid Tahabsem, Co-Founder and Board Member, Oasis500

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, ITG and co-founder & Board Member, Oasis500
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The top five things I expect to see in an investment pitch are:

1. Clarity. I like to know that the entrepreneur knows what he/she is talking about.

2. Passion. It is vitally important to feel that the entrepreneur loves the idea and is passionate about it.

3. Scalability. Ideas should be scalable to ensure sustainability.

4. Numbers. The numbers should add up and should be realistic.

5. Commitment. This is a must, as unfortunately it is becoming a trend with entrepreneurs -especially the younger ones- to ‘try’ things out to see if it works or not!

