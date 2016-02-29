My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Scammer Gains Access to Snapchat Payroll Data After Posing as CEO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
European Technology Reporter at Business Insider
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Snapchat has admitted in a blog post that one of its employees fell victim to an email scam that revealed payroll information about employees to people outside of the company.

The post says that "a number of our employees have now had their identity compromised" due to the phishing scam.

A phishing scam is where an email impersonates someone else in an attempt to get information about a company or login information to a system.

In this case, Snapchat says the malicious email claimed to come from CEO Evan Spiegel, and someone in Snapchat's payroll department fell for it.

Snapchat makes it clear in its blog post that no information about users was handed out -- it was only data about people inside the company. The company says that it reported the scam to the FBI and offered affected employees two years of free identity-theft insurance and monitoring.

This isn't the first time that tech companies have been hit by a phishing scam. Business Insider reported in August that many London startups had been targeted by phishing emails that impersonated company CEOs.

Snapchat was not immediately available to comment.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies