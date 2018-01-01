James Cook

European Technology Reporter at Business Insider
James is a European Technology Reporter for Business Insider who lives in London. Before joining Business Insider, James was a Contributing Editor at The Daily Dot, and the Deputy Editor of The Kernel.

Uber's New Patented Light-Up Sign Will Help You Find Your Ride
Uber

The light can signal to customers when their ride is arriving.
2 min read
The Source Code for Vine was Accidentally Made Public
Vine

The source code for Twitter's six-second video app Vine was accidentally revealed online, The Register reports.
1 min read
Apple Wants a 'Simpler and More Transparent' Royalty Scheme for Music
Apple

Apple wants to shake up the current system.
2 min read
Facebook Has An Idea for Software That Detects Cool New Slang Before It Goes Mainstream
Facebook

The patent, which was granted in February, is for a system that will examine posts and messages on the social network and look for something called neologisms.
2 min read
Scammer Gains Access to Snapchat Payroll Data After Posing as CEO
Snapchat

The malicious email claimed to come from CEO Evan Spiegel, and someone in Snapchat's payroll department fell for it.
1 min read
Apple's Latest Experiment Means You May Never Have to Listen to Your Voicemails Again
Siri

Apple is testing a new service that would allow Siri to transcribe your voicemails into text messages.
3 min read
