My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Losing the Battle Against the Munchies? A New Study Says You Should Get More Rest.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Losing the Battle Against the Munchies? A New Study Says You Should Get More Rest.
Image credit: jon.harol | Foap.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Got a case of the munchies?

Put down the Oreos and get some sleep.

According to new research, sleep deprivation can spur an increased appetite similar to the “marijuana munchies.”  

In the study, which involved 14 healthy men and women in their 20s, all participants came into the lab for a pair of four-day visits. On the first visit, they spent 8.5 hours a night in bed and slept an average of 7.5 hours. On the second, they were only allowed to stay in bed for 4.5 hours a night. As a result, they averaged just over four hours of sleep.

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Should Never Feel Guilty for Sleeping

When researchers did blood tests after the second visit (when participants were sleep deprived), they found elevated levels of a chemical signal believed to impact appetite. Marijuana has a similar effect on this chemical, hence the term “marijuana munchies.”

What’s more, when participants were sleep deprived, they reported feeling hungrier throughout the day and, when presented with unhealthy foods, ate significantly more than when they were well rested.

It’s a fascinating study, one that helps us better understand the complex relationship between sleep, hunger and weight control.

Related: 10 Healthy Snacks to Curb Your Appetite

That said, it doesn’t take a room full of scientists to determine that the only thing potheads do better than munch on Cheetos is sleep.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Amazon Is Working on Wearables That Can Read Your Emotions

News and Trends

American Express Purchases a Startup to Help Its Cardmembers Eat Better

News and Trends

Impossible Foods Raises $300 Million in Its Latest Funding Round