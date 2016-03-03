The Easter Bunny's About to Get 'McFlurried' in Australia

March 3, 2016 1 min read

Move over Easter Bunny, McDonald’s is about to deliver some stiff competition with its Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry.

The fast food franchise announced the festive addition to the menu in a press release, describing it as "a delicious mouthful of chocolate pieces and Crème Egg topping, blended into a creamy soft serve."

But don’t get too excited about the creation, unless you live in Australia. Sadly, that’s the only country where the Easter-themed treat will be available. However, the swirly surprise was apparently available in England back in 2009, according to Serious Eats.

So, there’s still a chance. Right?