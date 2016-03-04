4 Tips to Setup a Successful Education Startup

March 4, 2016 4 min read

There are many ways to start a business but to start a business that turns into a successful model and generates income is what matters in the end. India’s educational market is huge and the avenues it is opening up for young entrepreneurs are enormous.

Having sharp business acumen and a burning desire to flourish is what drives an entrepreneur to making a success in this competitive world.

A lot has been said about starting a venture in the educational sector however none have really guided aspirants on the right track and how to truly make a success out of this domain.

Starting a venture in educational learning domain permits one to get engaged with a business trend that are currently ruling the charts of top businesses to invest in. This business not only brings in financial growth but is also an assets for one to begin building a nation with imparting learning and adding a bright future to many young lives.

Here are 4 essential tips to that are bound to prove fruitful for setting up a good educational center:

Core Competency:

Whether one is into tradition class room teaching or e-learning, they should always know their roots and acknowledge it. In education, line content is the king so one should have a great academic team. Educational centers have to be really careful in this matter and need to set a standard be it for giving quality to bringing in efficiency. One can start a business with single teacher however never compromise with quality of education.

Understand Customer:

Each student is unique and has different learning style. On an average only 50 per cent of the classroom teaching are effective from an individual student’ point of view rest 50 per cent is covered through student’s efforts and personal mentorship. But as strengths in classrooms are increasing it becomes very difficult to understand needs of individual students. Educational centers should use technology to fill this gap.

For instance tab exams to understand week topics and suggest steps how can a student increase his/her overall performance can be done through the electronic medium.

Sometimes concepts are not clear and sometimes student need to increase his/her speed, giving out clearer understanding on topics needs to be a priority. Through motivation (personal mentorship) students can do wonders in academics.

Promotion:

No matter how good is your product it is of no use if customers are unaware about it. Depending on your product try to reach customer through multiple channels.

If you are into e-learning use social media and online marketing for promotion. ATL could be expensive so use your creativity to promote product and service. Due to cost effectiveness BTL is good means for initial stages. It will also give one good idea on initial marketing activities. Many educational pioneers use both ATL and BTL but timing and place are very important.

Collaboration:

One cannot be good in every activity so using ace network to search future strategic partners with whom you can create synergy. Educational leaders successfully partnership with world big e-learning players to grow in the industry and create a brand name. Competition has healthy aspects also and with clear vision and mission you can speed up your growth.

These are the primary steps in order to start an educational learning and tutoring centre that will focus upon being long term and successful in paving the way to making futures of many young minds. The journey to such business ideas can be a little trying at first however the greatest tip to keep in mind is to never let go of your dream if you find one or two hurdles. One needs to believe in them and keep working hard to achieve triumph.