Education Tech

Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever
Ready for Anything

And Google can thank the strong K-12 education market.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
One-to-One Teaching Platform Savvy Launches, Tapping a $105 Billion Market
Online Education

Students and teachers schedule appointments and join live video chats through the platform.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
3 Educational Trends That Will Change How You Hire in the Future
Education

If you're an employer who doesn't yet know what 'STEM' stands for, you have some catching up to do.
Aaron Michel | 5 min read
What You Can Learn from the Startup that Pulled Piano Lessons into the Internet Age
Starting a Business

Skoove is proving itself as a great example of how to carve out success in the booming education market.
Susan Solovic | 5 min read
5 Fascinating Edtech Companies From National Education Week
Education Tech

From launching experiments into space to an online architectural academy, here's a look at a few businesses applying entrepreneurial solutions to teaching and learning.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
How Coworking Helped an Education Accelerator
AlleyNYC

EDGE partnered with AlleyNYC to host their education accelerator.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read
How a Developer Boot Camp Marched Its Way to Millions
Project Grow

A hands-on continuing education model for software engineers takes off.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Tell Us: Should Schools Still Use Pencils and Paper?
Learning

One executive at Microsoft doesn't think so.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
6 Companies That Are Teaching Educators What Good 'Disruption' Means
Online Education

From Khan Academy to Udemy, entrepreneurs in education are making a difference in our schools.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
4 Ways Technology Is Making Education More Affordable and Available
Ed Tech

Technology, often applied by inspired entrepreneurs, is disrupting how people of all ages receive the training everyone needs to thrive.
Jeremy Johnson | 4 min read
