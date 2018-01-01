Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson is the founder and CEO of Andela, a global talent accelerator that produces developers and connects them with top employers. He is also the co-founder and former chief strategy officer of 2U, which partners with leading colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs so students everywhere can reach their full potential.

5 Top Mistakes Hiring Managers Make When Recruiting Software Developers
Hiring

5 Top Mistakes Hiring Managers Make When Recruiting Software Developers

Ignore those Ivy League credentials and focus on what counts: diversity, cultural fit and mental horsepower.
4 min read
The 5 Non-Technical Skills Any Great Developer Needs in Order to Advance
Skills

The 5 Non-Technical Skills Any Great Developer Needs in Order to Advance

It takes more than just technical skills to move up the ranks as a software developer.
4 min read
The One Trait All Successful Entrepreneurs Have
Skills

The One Trait All Successful Entrepreneurs Have

This quality is what separates true entrepreneurial types from the pack.
4 min read
4 Ways Technology Is Making Education More Affordable and Available
Ed Tech

4 Ways Technology Is Making Education More Affordable and Available

Technology, often applied by inspired entrepreneurs, is disrupting how people of all ages receive the training everyone needs to thrive.
4 min read
The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Distributed Workforce When Talent Is Scarce
Remote Workforce

The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Distributed Workforce When Talent Is Scarce

There is a world full of skilled people seeking jobs but hiring someone who will never come to the office is well outside the comfort zone of many employers.
4 min read
5 Ways to Find and Hire Top Technical Talent
Hiring

5 Ways to Find and Hire Top Technical Talent

The competition for IT professionals requires looking past commuting distance to your company and inspiring the candidates who are interested.
4 min read
What Tech Companies Are Doing to Bridge the Skills Gap
Hiring Employees

What Tech Companies Are Doing to Bridge the Skills Gap

The shortage of workers trained for jobs in the digital economy and sophisticated manufacturing is costly for companies and vexing for the unemployed.
4 min read
4 Reasons Africa Is the Rising Star of the Tech World
Africa

4 Reasons Africa Is the Rising Star of the Tech World

With expanding Internet access, dedicated tech hubs and a young, fast-growing population, Africa is poised for growth.
3 min read
