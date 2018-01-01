Andrew Dalton

More From Andrew Dalton

Walmart Is Opening its Own Tech Incubator in Silicon Valley
Walmart

Walmart Is Opening its Own Tech Incubator in Silicon Valley

The retail giant wants to get a foothold in emerging technologies.
2 min read
Passenger Drones Will Begin Flying Over Dubai This Summer
Drones

Passenger Drones Will Begin Flying Over Dubai This Summer

Welcome to the age of Personal Flying Vehicles.
2 min read
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Apple

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams

Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
2 min read
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Acquires Meta's Scientific Search Engine
Philanthropy

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Acquires Meta's Scientific Search Engine

The company plans to make its AI-powered research tool free to everyone.
2 min read
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees
Theranos

Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees

The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
1 min read
Google's Ride-Sharing Platform Is Now Live in San Francisco
Ridesharing Apps

Google's Ride-Sharing Platform Is Now Live in San Francisco

Waze Rider is a low-cost alternative to the casual carpool.
2 min read
Steve Jobs' Vintage Wardrobe Is Up for Auction
Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs' Vintage Wardrobe Is Up for Auction

Get that sweet NeXT turtleneck you've always wanted.
2 min read
Facebook Live Adds Nonstop, 24-Hour Video
Facebook

Facebook Live Adds Nonstop, 24-Hour Video

Brace yourselves for neverending kitten streams.
2 min read
Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever
Ready for Anything

Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever

And Google can thank the strong K-12 education market.
2 min read
German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians
Safety

German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians

Blinking LED lights are now being placed in the ground at busy intersections for people who look down at their devices while walking.
2 min read
Study: Americans Are Ditching Home Internet for Mobile
Internet

Study: Americans Are Ditching Home Internet for Mobile

Roughly 20 percent of people already rely on a phone's connection alone.
2 min read
