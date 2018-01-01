Andrew Dalton

Walmart
Walmart Is Opening its Own Tech Incubator in Silicon Valley
The retail giant wants to get a foothold in emerging technologies.
Drones
Passenger Drones Will Begin Flying Over Dubai This Summer
Welcome to the age of Personal Flying Vehicles.
Apple
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Philanthropy
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Acquires Meta's Scientific Search Engine
The company plans to make its AI-powered research tool free to everyone.
Theranos
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees
The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Ridesharing Apps
Google's Ride-Sharing Platform Is Now Live in San Francisco
Waze Rider is a low-cost alternative to the casual carpool.
Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs' Vintage Wardrobe Is Up for Auction
Get that sweet NeXT turtleneck you've always wanted.
Facebook Live Adds Nonstop, 24-Hour Video
Brace yourselves for neverending kitten streams.
Ready for Anything
Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever
And Google can thank the strong K-12 education market.
Safety
German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians
Blinking LED lights are now being placed in the ground at busy intersections for people who look down at their devices while walking.
Internet
Study: Americans Are Ditching Home Internet for Mobile
Roughly 20 percent of people already rely on a phone's connection alone.