Derek Newton

Online Marketing
3 Easy Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Online Store
Unique domain names, great content and influencers can help your store compete.
Influencer Marketing
Fixing the ROI Problem With Influencer Marketing
The company that may have plugged the biggest hole in influencer marketing.
Public Relations
6 Common Mistakes of DIY Public Relations
If you want to do you own PR, you can. But avoid these six rookie errors.
brand ambassadors
So, What's a Brand Ambassador and Why Are They Important?
Nobody does sales better than anybody who has bought a product and is raving about it to their friends.
Public Relations
The 3 Rules for a Publishable Op-Ed
Opinion articles are great PR and branding opportunities. But many people get them wrong. Here's how to get op-eds right.
Education Tech
5 Growing Ed Tech Companies That Make the Grade
Despite some flame-outs, these entrepreneurs are turning solid education technology into big business.
Reputation Management
How to Recover From a Major Online Blunder
Digital disasters such as bad reviews, unfavorable news coverage or public embarrassments can be very damaging to your bottom line and business vitality.
mediation
The PR Costs of a Legal Fight
Lawsuits Cost More Than Money, But Mediation Can Be a Major PR Win.
Client Relationship Management
5 Tips for Managing Celebrity Clients
Building a business around high-profile clients can be rewarding, but it's not easy.
Future Tech
Coming Soon: Marketing Targeted Only at You
Real-time, GPS marketing is no longer science fiction.
Ready for Anything
Inbound Marketing -- What is it and Why Does it Matter?
Customers will respond to inbound strategies by returning value back to your business.
Branding
Finding Employee Brand Evangelists
The best people to speak for your company may already be on your payroll.
Public Relations
Bragging About Treating Your Team Well Is Always Good PR
Don't be shy about going public when you boost pay or host fun events for your employees.
Marketing
5 Ways to Turn a TV Appearance Into Evergreen PR for Your Brand
Handled correctly, getting on TV is a marketing gift that keeps on giving.
User Experience
If You Don't Know 'UX' You're Overdue to Learn About It
Brick-and-mortar businesses all have a distinct feel built around the customer experience. User experience is the same idea but for your website.