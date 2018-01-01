Jesse Torres

Jesse Torres

Guest Writer
Speaker, Thought Leader, Influencer, Radio Host and Author
Jesse Torres of Manhattan Beach, Calif., hosts the Money Talk radio program on KCAA and is co-creator of entrepreneur-focused YouTube channel Two Men In Your Business. He has held leadership and executive management posts at financial institutions. The Independent Community Bankers of America named him a top community banker influencer on social media. The author of several books, Torres is a frequent speaker at financial and leadership conferences.

More From Jesse Torres

Content Upgrades: 3 Ways to Maximize the Holy Grail of Email Opt-Ins
Content Strategy

Content Upgrades: 3 Ways to Maximize the Holy Grail of Email Opt-Ins

How to grow your ecommerce business by appealing to consumers' abiding love of free stuff.
6 min read
4 Ways to Dramatically Increase Email Subscriptions
Email Marketing

4 Ways to Dramatically Increase Email Subscriptions

A well-maintained email marketing program rises above the noise and provides a return on investment unmatched by other digital-marketing efforts.
7 min read
4 Ways to Ensure Adoption for a New Product or Service
Innovation

4 Ways to Ensure Adoption for a New Product or Service

Remember back when you distrusted ATMs?
7 min read
3 Great Ways to Create an Emotional Bond with Customers
Customer Engagement

3 Great Ways to Create an Emotional Bond with Customers

Entrepreneurs can try to woo clients by building a relationship and in the process score better sales and repeat business.
5 min read
3 Tips for Creating an Innovative Organization
Innovation

3 Tips for Creating an Innovative Organization

Avoid the fate of RadioShack. Don't become so caught up in the business of running the business that you stop heeding customers and trying new approaches.
4 min read
5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward
Success Strategies

5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward

To be successful in business, stay in action, even if it means going sideways at times (as in soccer) to reach a goal.
5 min read
3 Keys to Developing a Video Strategy
Video

3 Keys to Developing a Video Strategy

Entrepreneurs who desire a marketing strategy that's cutting-edge need to get the cameras involved.
4 min read
How Opportunistic Investors Shine: They Might Even Enter the Glitter Bomb Business
Entrepreneurs

How Opportunistic Investors Shine: They Might Even Enter the Glitter Bomb Business

Find out the quick path to launch of a daring cadre of startup leaders, including the owner of the new company, SparkleSlap.com.
5 min read
How Affiliate Marketing Can Work for Entrepreneurs
Affiliate Marketing

How Affiliate Marketing Can Work for Entrepreneurs

The symbotic relationship works on stipends but is best fueled by transparency.
5 min read
Shark Tank Contestant Melissa Carbone: 'People Who Activate Win'
Winning Strategies

Shark Tank Contestant Melissa Carbone: 'People Who Activate Win'

Smart entrepreneurs know everyone has ideas. But the ones who are quick to follow up on them can succeed.
5 min read
Content Is a Kingmaker. Borrow This Blueprint for Fashioning Your Own.
Content Marketing

Content Is a Kingmaker. Borrow This Blueprint for Fashioning Your Own.

Entrepreneurs not only need to craft their own branded content. They can also effectively curate authoritave sources of others.
5 min read
4 Steps to Ensuring Customer Experience Comes First
Customers

4 Steps to Ensuring Customer Experience Comes First

Fashion the touch points and interactions so critical for captivating today's empowered consumers.
5 min read
For a Winning Product Launch, Address Genuine Customer Needs
Challenges

For a Winning Product Launch, Address Genuine Customer Needs

To successfully unveil a new entry in the marketplace, figure out how to best solve people's problems.
6 min read
Veterans Are Natural Born Entrepreneurs
Veteran Entrepreneurs

Veterans Are Natural Born Entrepreneurs

Discipline, training and organization can be tapped for financial victory.
5 min read
Anytime Is a Great Time to Launch a Business -- If You Do This
Launching a Business

Anytime Is a Great Time to Launch a Business -- If You Do This

Consider these five steps so your company triumphs once out of the gates.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.