Jesse Torres

Content Strategy
Content Upgrades: 3 Ways to Maximize the Holy Grail of Email Opt-Ins
How to grow your ecommerce business by appealing to consumers' abiding love of free stuff.
Email Marketing
4 Ways to Dramatically Increase Email Subscriptions
A well-maintained email marketing program rises above the noise and provides a return on investment unmatched by other digital-marketing efforts.
Innovation
4 Ways to Ensure Adoption for a New Product or Service
Remember back when you distrusted ATMs?
Customer Engagement
3 Great Ways to Create an Emotional Bond with Customers
Entrepreneurs can try to woo clients by building a relationship and in the process score better sales and repeat business.
Innovation
3 Tips for Creating an Innovative Organization
Avoid the fate of RadioShack. Don't become so caught up in the business of running the business that you stop heeding customers and trying new approaches.
Success Strategies
5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward
To be successful in business, stay in action, even if it means going sideways at times (as in soccer) to reach a goal.
Video
3 Keys to Developing a Video Strategy
Entrepreneurs who desire a marketing strategy that's cutting-edge need to get the cameras involved.
Entrepreneurs
How Opportunistic Investors Shine: They Might Even Enter the Glitter Bomb Business
Find out the quick path to launch of a daring cadre of startup leaders, including the owner of the new company, SparkleSlap.com.
Affiliate Marketing
How Affiliate Marketing Can Work for Entrepreneurs
The symbotic relationship works on stipends but is best fueled by transparency.
Winning Strategies
Shark Tank Contestant Melissa Carbone: 'People Who Activate Win'
Smart entrepreneurs know everyone has ideas. But the ones who are quick to follow up on them can succeed.
Content Marketing
Content Is a Kingmaker. Borrow This Blueprint for Fashioning Your Own.
Entrepreneurs not only need to craft their own branded content. They can also effectively curate authoritave sources of others.
Customers
4 Steps to Ensuring Customer Experience Comes First
Fashion the touch points and interactions so critical for captivating today's empowered consumers.
Challenges
For a Winning Product Launch, Address Genuine Customer Needs
To successfully unveil a new entry in the marketplace, figure out how to best solve people's problems.
Veteran Entrepreneurs
Veterans Are Natural Born Entrepreneurs
Discipline, training and organization can be tapped for financial victory.
Launching a Business
Anytime Is a Great Time to Launch a Business -- If You Do This
Consider these five steps so your company triumphs once out of the gates.