Guest Writer

THE Small Business Expert, Award-winning entrepreneur, New York Times bestseller, keynote speaker, media personality and attorney.

Susan Solovic is THE Small Business Expert. An award-winning entrepreneur and Internet pioneer, she founded one of the first video-based websites and grew it to a multi-million dollar enterprise. The company was recognized as the Best Investment Opportunity in the Silicon Valley in 2006 by a venture forum group. She is a sought-after keynote speaker, New York Times bestseller, media personality and popular blogger. Her experience provides her with a unique vantage point from which to inform and inspire entrepreneurs around the globe.