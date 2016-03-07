My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Small Banks More Likely to Give Businesses the Funds They Need, Fed Says

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Small Banks More Likely to Give Businesses the Funds They Need, Fed Says
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Small-business owners seeking funding are better off going to small banks, according to a recent report by the Federal Reserve.

Small banks provided some of the financing to 76 percent of small businesses while large banks approved loans for 58 percent of those that applied.

Related: 8 Ways to Build Your Company's Credit

The recent report from the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Atlanta, Cleveland, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Boston and Richmond, Va., laid out the current state of small-business financing, lending and access to credit and capital. The 2015 Small Business Credit Survey polled 3,500 small businesses from 26 states. Respondents said they've seen improvements in 2015 in revenue, profitability and job growth over 2014.

Forty seven percent of small businesses that took part in a Federal Reserve study, most of which are in professional services and real estate, reported that they had sought financing within the last 12 months. Half of the applicants said that they were approved for the amount they applied for.

Click to Enlarge+
credit survey graphic

Related: 4 Ways to Strategically Use New Funding to Boost Your Small Business

Startups that had been around for anywhere up to two years, or companies that were bringing in less than $100,000 a year (classified as microbusinesses), reported that they ran into issues with getting the financing they need. Sixty three percent of microbusinesses and 58 percent of startups reported experiencing credit shortfalls.

When it comes to the inherent trials involved in keeping a business afloat, 22 percent of those businesses polled said that cash flow was the biggest challenge they were facing, while 24 percent of growing companies cited hiring and keeping on the best employees as a number-one priority. Sixty three percent of respondents said that they held debt.

For more about business financing and credit, check out the full report here.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Financing

5 Quick Bootstrapping Tips for Entrepreneurs

Small Business Financing

Entering a Small Business Funding Contest

Small Business Financing

4 Steps to Establishing a Good Business Credit Score