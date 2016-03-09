My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Editor's Note

Doing Your Part: Encouraging Entrepreneurship Is Everyone's Responsibility

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Doing Your Part: Encouraging Entrepreneurship Is Everyone's Responsibility
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Chief Communications Officer, KBW Investments
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I had the pleasure of speaking on Twitter MENA’s panel at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai in February. Moderated by Kinda Ibrahim, my copanelists (Iman Ben Chaibah and Heba AlSamt) and I were asked to discuss how the medium puts Arab women in a #PositionOfStrength. During the course of the one-hour discussion, I was also asked to talk about business leaders and the responsibility they have to encourage entrepreneurship in the region.

My response was that we are all, without exception, responsible for entrepreneurship in the MENA region. It is not only leaders of enterprise who should be tasked with the growth and support of what is arguably the most important mandate in this history of the Arab world- economic diversification and stability via the proliferation of the small to medium enterprise space. You and I are just as pivotal as the Chairman of any influential board in terms of making this economic vision a reality in the near future.

@kindaibrahim moderating the @TwitterMENA #PositionOfStrength panel at Global Women’s Forum Dubai. Panelists right to left: @Fida, @ImanBenChaibah, @HebaAlSamt. To see the online action from the forum, visit the hashtag #GWFDubai.

How can you help? Well, no matter your position or sector of employment, be you a founder of a fledgling startup or the CFO of a regional conglomerate, there are ways you can pitch in. Mentoring, speaking, or allowing for a job shadow, are just some ways that more senior members of our business community can help out. Juniors or those who are just starting out can volunteer to lend a hand at startup events- and in the process you gain valuable connections and insight into the ecosystem’s workings. This helps you as much as it helps the ecosystem.

Another easy -and perhaps the most significant- way of supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem is by acting in a customer capacity. Think about how much you are helping our homegrown small enterprises by spending your money there. Want to eat out? Choose a brand founded here, as there are lots of those in the F&B sector. Looking for a gift? Shop online with any one of the hundreds of e-commerce startups, or gift a subscription to the many useful box startup companies.

Related: A Startup To Keep Children Engaged: KenziBox

We share some of these ventures under the hashtag #EntMERecommends on both Twitter and Instagram. Are you looking for a staffing or freelancer solution? Be certain to visit the websites of regional companies first, because chances are they have what you’re looking for and they’re willing to bend over backwards to onboard regional clients.

I always try, as much as possible, to shop with local businesses. Over the holidays, I managed to get every single item on my gift list from a local entrepreneurial endeavor- many are listed under the hashtag I just mentioned. If all that still doesn’t sound like you, just choose Careem to taxi around town or Carpool Arabia for ridesharing options.

There is always a way to do your part for the ecosystem, and suggesting that it is not your responsibility is flat out wrong. After all, next year it could be your startup struggling to demonstrate customer traction, and you could be the one asking yourself why people don’t think local first. 

Related: Ecosystem Karma: You Get What You Give

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Editor's Note

It Does Get Better: Surmounting Obstacles (Again and Again)

Editor's Note

How to Become the Person Everyone Roots For

Editor's Note

Staying The Course: What It Means To Work In A Startup