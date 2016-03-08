Ridesharing Services Are Chipping Away at Mass Transit for Some Americans, But Safety Remains Big Concern (Infographic)

March 8, 2016 1 min read

Ridesharing services such as Uber, Lyft and Viber are convenient, but the majority of Americans want them to be safe above all else.

In a new national poll of more than 3,000 people, 81 percent of those surveyed said that feeling safe was their primary concern when using a ride-for-hire survice, and more than two-thirds of the respondents supported fingerprint background checks for transportation network companies.

To be fair, the poll was commissioned by the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association -- a non-profit trade association of and for the private passenger transportation industry -- but the data was independently conducted by polling firm FrederickPolls.

The infographic below shows that mass transit officials might have reason to worry -- 49 percent of those surveyed say utilize buses and trains less now that they’re using rideshare services.