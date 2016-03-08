My Queue

Infographics

Ridesharing Services Are Chipping Away at Mass Transit for Some Americans, But Safety Remains Big Concern (Infographic)

Ridesharing Services Are Chipping Away at Mass Transit for Some Americans, But Safety Remains Big Concern (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ridesharing services such as Uber, Lyft and Viber are convenient, but the majority of Americans want them to be safe above all else.

In a new national poll of more than 3,000 people, 81 percent of those surveyed said that feeling safe was their primary concern when using a ride-for-hire survice, and more than two-thirds of the respondents supported fingerprint background checks for transportation network companies.

Related: Seriously? Uber Driver Accused of Staging a Vomit Scene to Collect a Cleaning Fee.

To be fair, the poll was commissioned by the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association -- a non-profit trade association of and for the private passenger transportation industry -- but the data was independently conducted by polling firm FrederickPolls.

The infographic below shows that mass transit officials might have reason to worry -- 49 percent of those surveyed say utilize buses and trains less now that they’re using rideshare services.

Click to Enlarge+
Customer Satisfaction (Infographic)

 

