My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iPad

A Smart Digital Marketer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Smart Digital Marketer
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being the Chief Marketing Officer at Washington DC-based EmployInsight, a web-based platform for studying employees’ soft skills at workplaces, Allen Gannett had a tough time doing marketing intelligence in real-time managing different digital marketing channels and competitors. So he created a competitive intelligence platform for digital marketers called TrackMaven. The app allows marketers to be more effective with the help of data that is “understandable and actionable,” as it says. 

What makes TrackMaven an important tool for marketers is that it gives strategic information about their competitors and their marketing strategies across all 15 online marketing channels. It alerts users on competitive intelligence data by tracking social media, SEO, ads, traffic, blogs, etc. besides showcasing results using dashboards and reports. Users can filter sources and markets from where they want to receive information about competition. This allows marketers to stay ahead of the competition by making strategic datadriven decisions and retain customers, which otherwise were taken away by their competitors using content marketing. TrackMaven also allows users to strengthen their marketing across social media networks including Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Instagram. Apart from regular alerts, TrackMaven also provides weekly or  monthly summarized information to track the marketing performance broadly. The data is displayed in beautiful and easy to understand graphics. Moreover in terms of set-up it doesn’t require manual set-up. The app has been so effective that brands such as Cisco, IBM, Sony Music and Kohler have been using it to boost their digital marketing activities. 

“Our own data shows that TrackMaven customers create content that performs five times better than their competitors. Marketers’ jobs are harder than ever, and the adoption of our platform validates our belief that brands can only win if they use data to make smart marketing decisions,” said Allen Gannett, Founder and CEO, TrackMaven, in a company statement. 

In January 2016, TrackMaven integrated itself with Twitter to share count to track its digital marketing data after the social media giant stopped public access to its share count data, which is the holy grail for driving traffic for digital marketing content. According to TrackMaven, it is the only app offering share count insights to marketers. Through Twitter’s share counts, users can check the number of times their tweets had been shared which eventually made devising digital marketing strategies tough for marketers. 

The app works across all platforms,  and the price is available on request before download. 

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (March 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

iPad

A Smart Digital Marketer

iPad

Apple Said to Delay Larger iPad Production Till September

iPad

Oops! Apple Just Unveiled Its New iPads a Day Early.