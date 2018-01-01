iPad
Apple
Should You Upgrade to the New Apple iPad?
Apple's new iPad is less formal than the iPad Pro and more affordable. Let's see if it's a big enough step up from the previous iPad to be worth your hard-earned cash.
More From This Topic
Apple
How iOS 11 Brings Steve Jobs's Vision for the iPad to Life
Three features coming in iOS 11 could change the way I work on the road, and bring to life a vision Steve Jobs had for the iPad back in 2010.
iPad
iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever
The A10X Fusion is the most powerful processor we've ever tested; it's significantly faster than Qualcomm's latest chipset.
Apple
iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price
This fall, iOS 11 will also bring additional multi-tasking capabilities, like drag and drop.
Apple
The iPad Was Supposed to Revolutionize News, Books and Computers. So What Happened?
iPad sales have been declining since 2013.
Steve Jobs
7 Creative, Marvelous and Downright Weird Ways People Paid Tribute to Steve Jobs
From 'Cheese Jobs' to 'Hello Stevie,' Apple fanboys and girls have immortalized Cupertino, Calif.'s 'Billion Dollar Hippie' in some curious and quirky ways.
Apple
A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
There were no fools sitting in that garage in California on April 1, 1976, when Apple was founded.
Apple
Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball
Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called 'MLB Dugout.'
Franchise Players
Pennsylvania Woman Drops Corporate Career to Open an iDropped Repair Shop
Dawn Heller was drawn to the iDropped franchise because of its quick turn-around time and her own background in technology and business.
Entrepreneur Network
You Gotta Write It All Down
Entrepreneurs need pen and paper, or that tablet, laptop or whatever is preferable.
Apple
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid
It's because of customer experience, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.