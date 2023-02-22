Two Days Only: Save More Than $400 on an iPad mini 4

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The year 2022 was the first in which more than half of American workers left some of their vacation time untouched. So if your business still needs you to be available at all times, but you need some time away, move your office to a cafe or beach for the day using a device that gives you a versatile work platform and easy portability. This refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 is only $139.99, and it could do just that.

Your business may not be ready for you to fully disconnect on your days off, but this iPad mini 4 could make your days on more relaxing. The super thin, lightweight design is easy to take on the road.

This iPad mini can become a productivity hub if you make the most of the Apple A8 chip and nine-hour battery capacity. Multitask on the go and save your work in a spacious 128GB local storage.

Refurbished isn't the same as buying used. This iPad has been restored by experts, and the only signs of previous usage may be light scratches or scuffs on the case, but a black snap-on case is included and could cover those right up. The screen also has a tempered glass screen protector pre-installed, and you get a UL-certified wall charger and Lightning cable.

It has five out of five stars online, with one verified purchaser saying, "This was a great price for a mini iPad. It meets all of our expectations, and [we] have been using it regularly."

A portable workstation could make every day feel like a break. Get a refurbished iPad mini 4 on sale for $139.99 (reg. $729). No coupon needed, but this sale ends February 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

