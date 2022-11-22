Open Your Business to Global Possibilities with Babbel Language Learning at 55 Percent off Through 12/2

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

About 43 percent of the world's population is bilingual. But another 17 percent are multilingual. Do the math, and you will discover that 60 percent of the world can communicate in multiple languages fluently. And if you don't think that expanding your circle of communication gives you a leg up in business, you aren't paying attention.

Here in the U.S., that number falls to a meager 21 percent. So if you're an American and a business professional, the value of using the Babbel Language Learning app to add another language to your skillset is pretty apparent.

Babbel already has over 10 million subscribers worldwide; a devotion won through serving up a battle-tested method for learning a new language quickly and conveniently. Using its approach created by more than 150 linguistic experts and teachers, Babbel boasts it can get a learner speaking confidently in their new language in as little as three weeks.

It all centers around the brilliant efficiency of the Babbel app. Once you've chosen which of the 14 languages you'd like to learn first, it's just a matter of launching your lessons. Each session only runs about 10 minutes, anchored by the teachings of a native speaker who can offer context and insight that other language systems can't provide.

In addition to slipping easily into anyone's schedule, Babbel lessons dig right into basic conversational skills immediately. As you practice sentences and exchanges about topics like travel, family, business, food, and more, each discussion builds on previous learning, helping bring language practitioners to real-life conversations in the shortest possible time.

As the training grows, Babbel's speech recognition technology inspects what you've learned, listening to your pronunciation and word usage to create personalized lesson reviews that bolster your understanding of the new language.

"Babbel is the language learning app I've been waiting for. After paying for Duolingo and Rosetta Stone, I can without a doubt say Babbel is by far the best out of them all," a new Babbel fan, Art, said on Trustpilot. "I love using Babbel."

