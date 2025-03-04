Apple Just Revealed the New iPad Air in Four Colors. Here's What We Know. Apple CEO Tim Cook teased there was "something in the air" earlier this week.

By Erin Davis

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a post on X on Monday that there was "something in the air." Now it's clear what that "something" was — a new iPad Air with Apple Intelligence.

On Tuesday, Apple introduced the new iPad, explaining that it was designed to support Apple Intelligence and its AI features, including built-in ChatGPT, Clean Up in photos, and the Writing Tool. Siri is also "more conversational," the company noted.

The new iPad Air comes with a faster processing chip, the M3 chip, which replaces the M2 chip that the device had as of last May. It is twice as fast as an earlier generation with the M1 chip, according to the tech giant.

Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch iPad Air and $799 for the 13-inch version.

The tablet is available in four colors and offers a new Magic Keyboard attachment (small is $269; large is $319) with features previously only available on the Pro version, including a larger trackpad.

Related: Apple Intelligence 'Changed My Life,' Says CEO Tim Cook. Here's How the New iPhone AI Saves Him Time.

Pre-orders for the tablet start on Tuesday. The device launches on March 12.

iPad with Magic Keyboard. Apple.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

