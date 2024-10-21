Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Apple Intelligence 'Changed My Life,' Says CEO Tim Cook. Here's How. Apple Intelligence will reportedly roll out to eligible iPhones in a week.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • In a Sunday Wall Street Journal interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple Intelligence had changed his life by saving him time on tasks like checking emails.
  • Cook said that even though Apple wasn't the first to release AI, they're doing it in a way that connects directly with customers.
  • Nearly half of all smartphone users in the U.S. had an iPhone as of 2022.

AI isn't just an upgrade or a possible selling point for Apple CEO Tim Cook. It is, instead, revolutionary.

In a Sunday interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cook praised Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI features that do everything from summarizing breakup texts to generating custom emojis. Cook said he used Apple Intelligence for tasks like generating overviews of long emails; he said it saved him time throughout the day.

"It's changed my life," he told the Wall Street Journal.

Tim Cook. Photo Credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple Intelligence is rolling out later this month to eligible iPhones, and last week, Apple released a new iPad Mini designed with AI in mind.

Related: 'Unreal and Dystopian': Apple Intelligence Is Summarizing Breakup Texts So You Don't Have to Read Them

Apple wasn't the first to explore AI's use cases. Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft beat it to the punch, with Google releasing an AI smartphone a month before Apple did, OpenAI coming out with ChatGPT in November 2022, and Microsoft introducing Copilot in March 2023.

In the WSJ interview, Cook acknowledged that Apple was late to the AI game, but "we've done [AI] in a way that we think is best for the customer." The company has tremendous reach, with nearly half of all smartphone users in the U.S. opting for an iPhone as of 2022.

Apple is going for staying power; the slogan under Apple Intelligence reads "AI for the rest of us."

That means that Apple Intelligence will roll out gradually. According to Bloomberg, eligible iPhones will get features like notification summaries and smart reply texts through the iOS 18.1 update on October 28. Later, Apple plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into the iPhone, to answer questions that Siri can't. The AI upgrades apply to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16 lineup, and iPads and Macs that are running an M1 chip and up.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Saving the Most Anticipated Siri AI Upgrades For Next Year
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Enjoy Data at a Glance — Microsoft Visio is Just $17.97

Make data-driven decisions with confidence and clarity.

By StackCommerce
Living

Kids Ignore 54% of the Financial Advice Their Parents Give Them — Here Are the Topic Parents Know the Least About

Although Americans give their children more than 100 pieces of financial advice each year, new research shows that their expertise is sorely lacking in certain areas.

By David James
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle I Discovered in College Is Earning $500,000 This Year — and It Can Be a Passive Income Stream. Here's How to Set It Up.

Zach Downey stumbled upon a lucrative opportunity after his plans to put a pizza vending machine on campus fell through.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Teen Brothers Started a Side Hustle on Facebook Marketplace That's on Track for $1.2 Million This Year: 'Quit My Job and Went All In'

Kirk and Jacob McKinney turned their high school side hustle into a lucrative full-time business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

You Want Fries With That Vote? Trump Makes an Appearance at McDonald's Working the Kitchen.

Former President Donald Trump worked the fry station and held a drive-thru news conference while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

By David James