TechVera reports that the average small company tends to spend up to 6.9% of its revenue on IT. That includes the cost of hardware, but there may be room to trim the budget and save. If your company needs to stay connected while workers are operating remotely, making site visits, or otherwise out of the office, it may be cheaper to supply them with refurbished iPads instead of expensive laptops.

This iPad 7 is in good condition and still has a wide range of functionality, but the price has been dropped significantly from $429 down to $268.99.

Save your company money with refurbished tech.

This iPad 7 is a mid-range tablet that offers a reliable, low-cost productivity platform for traveling and remote workers. It has a 10.2-inch Retina Display and an A10 Fusion chip and 3GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users can work on the go with smooth multitasking across productivity and connectivity apps. Use the 8-megapixel rear camera to snap photos or scan documents when paired with an iOS scanner app. You can also join video calls with the 1.2MP front-facing camera.

On a single charge, this tablet could offer up to 10 hours operating time. Whether you're outlining a project on a plane or entering data during a long lunch out of the office, this compact device is a low-impact way to keep the work going throughout the day.

Grade "B" refurbished devices have only superficial signs of usage. This one may have light scuffs and dents on the body, but they will not detract from usability.

A great tablet for traveling workers.

Save your company money without compromising productivity.

For a limited time, get a refurbished iPad 7 on sale for $268.99.

Prices subject to change.
