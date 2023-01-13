An Affordable Replacement for the Office Scanner

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As many as 66% of employees work from home in some capacity already. Your business may have teams of remote workers, but they may still need some of the support they would have found in a shared office space. If you need HD scans from your remote workers, then getting them a lifetime subscription to iScanner is a budget-friendly option.

If your team uses iOS devices, then iScanner is an affordable alternative to an expensive physical scanner. Use this app to create HD digital scans of documents, ID cards, passports, contracts, books, and more. Send a contract to new workers that they can sign using iScanner, or pass along a motivational excerpt from a book or new research in your field.

This handy app is rated 4.8 stars in the App Store. One verified buyer writes, "The document scan comes jam-packed with a lot of tweaking ability, making it very useful, and I have almost never had to use the actual scanner anymore."

Once scans are recorded, users can make minor edits to their digital copy within the app, such as making notes on the pages or blurring sensitive information. iScanner is an OCR scanner, so you may be able to turn a book or a news article into a searchable document. Get rid of curves, skews, and warps with iScanner's scan straightener. You can even secure your scans before you send them.

iScanner is a versatile tool; Your workers can use it to measure the area of a room, scan QR codes, or just point their phone at a handwritten or typed math problem to get a solution instantly.

Support your remote team with this useful tool. For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for $39.99 (reg. $199).

