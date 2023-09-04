Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a multitude of ways to use an iPad for your business. Whether you're conducting in-person customer transactions, using them for security purposes, or taking them with you to client meetings to present your portfolio, an iPad can be an extremely useful device to have on you. They offer all the flexibility of a laptop in an even more sleek and convenient size. Their only drawback? They can come with pretty hefty price tags. That's where refurbished models come in, offering an affordable entry point to the world of iPads.

During our Labor Day promotion, you can score a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for a fraction of the price of a new model, plus preinstalled tempered glass, a black plastic snap-on case for safety, and a Lightning cable, for just $159.97 (reg. $599) with no coupon code needed. But act fast — this deal only runs through September 4.

Get all the benefits of a powerful tablet performance for over half off with this refurbished Apple iPad Pro. This 9.7" inch model offers a stunning retina display to let you present your clients with a crisp, clear picture of your work — or, you could take a break and stream your favorite show on the go. An Apple A9X processor ensures you can handle all of it and multitask away. And you'll also enjoy 32GB of internal storage, so you can keep your important files and content right there on the device as needed.

This Apple iPad Pro offers easy ways to stay connected thanks to the 12MP iSight camera that lets you capture memories, and the 5MP FaceTime HD camera that lets you chat with colleagues, clients, friends, or family from afar. And ten hours of battery life ensures you don't have to stay tethered to an electrical outlet all day.

This model hails from 2016 and comes with a grade "B" refurbished rating. That means you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case, or light scratches or dents on the body.

Bring home a refurbished Apple iPad Pro Bundle for only $159.97 (reg. $599), no coupon code needed, until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific during this Labor Day promotion.

