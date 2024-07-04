Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

There are a lot of reasons why entrepreneurs love to use iPads and tablets. Compared to laptops, these lightweight computing devices are easy to carry, take up less room in your bag, they can be easier to wield when in a meeting or delivering a presentation.

Unfortunately, when it's time to get some actual work done, they can be limiting, especially for typing and mouse work, that is unless you have this keyboard that's on sale. Through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21, you can get this new open-box Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen for only $89.97 (reg. $249).

Designed to be comfortable to type with, this full keyboard comes with all of the bells and whistles you need to zoom around and use your iPad with greater power. Its 14-key function row lets you execute the shortcuts that save you time with your MacBook Air or Pro. Plus its large, click-anywhere trackpad supports easy browsing, multi-touch gestures, and clicking like you're used to.

When it comes to using the keyboard in conjunction with your iPad, you can set things up for comfortable typing and viewing with the keyboard's attached, adjustable stand. This helps you truly feel like you've turned your tablet into a laptop.

For some user assurance, check out this 5/5 star review from the Entrepreneur Store that describes this keyboard as a "perfect companion to the iPad."

Make sure to take advantage and jump on this chance to get a new open-box Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen for only $89.97 (reg. $249) through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21st.

