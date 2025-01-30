This one comes with Beats headphones, a case, stylus, and charger for just $229.99.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mobility is important for business owners, but so is staying connected with your team. That means it's worthwhile to invest in portable tech with enough power to keep you productive on the move. iPads are a common choice, but new ones are a pricey investment, especially when you'd ultimately have to buy accessories like a case and stylus separately.

Alternatively, you could get an iPad that comes with all the extras you'd need, and it's still more affordable than some recent tablets. This 8th Gen iPad comes with a case, screen protector, charger, stylus, and Beats Flex Headphones, and it's only $229.99 (reg. $399).

Stop writing emails on your phone

This 8th Gen iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina Display. It's a comfortable and portable way to read documents and emails or conduct video calls on the go. With the A12 Bionic chip, this iPad is ready for multitasking and everyday tasks. It also has 32GB of storage, enough space for important files. And the battery can last up to 10 hours on a full charge, so you might not even need to bring a charger with you.

Whether you need to disconnect during your lunch break or connect to a video call, the Beats Flex headphones are a great way to do it. They have clear, balanced sound and a comfortable fit with a flexible, tangle-free cable.

Along with the iPad and headphones, this bundle comes with a case, screen protector, stylus, and all necessary charging accessories.

Get the 8th Gen iPad Bundle with Beats Flex Headphones on sale for $229.99.

Apple iPad 8th Gen (2020) 32GB WiFi Space Gray (Refurbished) with Beats Flex Headphones Bundle - $229.99



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.