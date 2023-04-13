Business Owners Can Stay on Track With This $25 iPad Stylus

Digitize your workspace and keep your work organized.

By Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneurs have to keep track of the big picture and all the day-to-day workings to stay on track. A Small Business Trends report found that 75% of struggling small-business owners believed that disorganization led to productivity loss.

If you're tired of papers scattered across your desk, notes in different books, and a constant mailbox full of new things to sign, try streamlining and going digital. This iPad Stylus Pen could help you digitize your workspace, clear clutter, and get organized, and it's on sale for $24.99 (reg. $39).

Go digital and get organized with this iPad Stylus.

This low-cost stylus is compatible with iPad and iPad Pro models from 2018 on. Double-check the compatibility list before purchasing, but if you're using a modern iPad, it is likely compatible with this stylus.

Once you connect via Bluetooth, start using the 1.5mm pen tip for precise note-taking, document signing, and more. Skip the handwritten paper reminders and jot things down on your iPad where you can actually find it later. No more searching all over for your meeting notes. If you're writing everything down on the same device, all it takes is a quick search. Plus, this stylus has palm rejection technology, so the writing experience feels completely natural. You don't even need to manually connect with Bluetooth. Just turn on your pen and touch the button on the cap.

Battery life is hardly a concern with this long-lasting device charge for 20 minutes to get up to 10 hours of writing. If your nib ever wears down, your purchase comes with a second one for free. You won't lose your favorite organization tool from using it too much.

A modern take on old-fashioned notes.

If you prefer to handwrite your notes, reminders, and more, here's your chance to pick up a low-cost stylus for iPads after 2018.

Get the iPad Stylus Pen on sale for $24.99 (reg. $39).

Prices subject to change.
