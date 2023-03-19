This Highly Rated App Could Help Business Owners Stay Organized

Get your business in order with this personal organizer app on sale for $60.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business owner, you may have a lot on your plate. Ten percent of business owners say they're constantly overwhelmed with their workload. But there are some excellent organizational tools to help you pull more productivity from your workday and keep your projects moving forward.

Take a look at xTiles Personal Pro. It's an online visual organizer that can help you track your workflows, projects, and ideas in a convenient, easy-edit format. xTiles has a five-star rating with nearly 3,000 upvotes on Product Hunt, and five stars on G2.

xTiles gives you a customizable productivity hub where you can turn your projects, goals, and daily responsibilities into manageable tasks. It works kind of like a planner that you can drag and drop tasks into. For example, if all of Wednesday's work doesn't get done, just drop the leftover tasks into Thursday.

Use pre-built templates to get organized, or build your own from customizable tiles and blocks. Put all your notes into an accessible, visual format, so you don't have to pour through your records trying to find one specific page. Access your notes securely on all of your devices or share them with others for team collaboration. You can invite other collaborators to view your notes, or you can export your notes as PDF, PNG, and Markdown files.

Your Personal Pro subscription allows unlimited file uploads and blocks containing text, pictures, videos, files, and links. You can also invite unlimited editors per individual document, but you're the only one who can control your whole workspace.

Stay organized by getting a lifetime Personal Pro Subscription to xTiles on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $300) — that's the best price on the web!

Prices subject to change.