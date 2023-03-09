Make File Navigating a Breeze with This Convenient Software for Mac or Windows

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

From staffing to budgeting, there are many things to worry about as a busy entrepreneur. Managing your digital storage shouldn't be one of them, but often times, it can be hard to streamline your files and data.

Fortunately for entrepreneurs, there's a convenient and easy-to-use cloud storage solution available with CloudMounter. This convenient service lets you connect your cloud drives right to your computer's local folders, making navigating all your files easier than ever. And right now, a lifetime license for Mac or Windows is available for just $19.99 — 55% off the usual price. That's the best price available on the web.

Don't waste time swapping between apps searching for an important file. Instead, let CloudMounter help you manage your digital storage. This handy software gives you centralized access to popular cloud storage accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft Onedrive, and more. That means you'll be able to copy, paste, move, and manage files between all of these apps in one convenient spot.

Aside from making file searching simple, CloudMounter doesn't sync your files with your local computer, which helps save tons of hard drive space. And you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your data is secure and protected with their high-end encryption algorithm.

CloudMounter was an SIAA CODIE Awards Best Cloud Management Solution Nominee in 2017 and has racked up some impressive ratings. It boasts 4.5 stars on Capterra, 4.5 stars on the App Store, and customers are enjoying their experiences. Giovanni raved, "Awesome software! Easy to install and set up!! And you cannot beat the price, I would highly recommend."

Get a CloudMounter Personal Lifetime License now for the lowest price on the web, just $19.99 for Mac or Windows and take charge of your data storage.

Prices subject to change.