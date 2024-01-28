This Refurbished, 6th Generation iPad Is More Than 50 Percent Off Get it now through January 28 for $190.

The tablet can be a game-changer for busy business people. Reading emails at a glance, having FaceTime chats with a great camera and a lightweight screen you can carry around with you — there are a lot of times when it can serve you better than a phone or computer.

Don't wait any longer to get that iPad you've been dreaming about. Looking to refurbished models, there are a range of options, including some with extra storage and processing power. For example, this Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB Accessories Bundle is on sale for $189.99 (reg. $399) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This impressive device features a 9.7" Retina display that can support an awe-inspiring 2048 x 1538 resolution image display. It runs on an Apple A10 chip, which can handle web browsing and app performance of the highest caliber. Its 1.2 MP FaceTime HD camera will serve you well for those FaceTime and Zoom meetings. On the other side of the device, an 8MP iSight camera can shoot 1080p 30fps videos as well as high-resolution stills.

This 2019 model still has a lot to give, and it's available for over half off during this limited-time price drop. It comes with a snap-on case and a tempered glass protector. It comes with a grade "B" refurbished rating, which means that you might find some light scratching or denting on the exterior, but it should operate as advertised.

This 2019 refurbished Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB (Wi-Fi Only) Accessories Bundle is on sale for $189.99 (reg. $399) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

