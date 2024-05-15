📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

For 9 Days Only, This Grade-A Refurbished iPad Is Just $155 Get a mobile workstation with 32GB of storage space and a nearly 10" screen.

By Entrepreneur Store

Running a business requires around-the-clock care. Many entrepreneurs lean on tablets to conduct mid-tier computing tasks more efficiently. For those interested in the usability of these touchscreen wonders without spending more than necessary, there's a deal worth checking out.

During a special limited-time price drop that runs from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 22nd, you can get this refurbished Apple iPad 6th Gen plus an accessories bundle for $154.97 (reg. $249).

This 2018 iPad is not just any refurbished device. It's rated grade A, which means it's in near-mint condition with minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Built out with a whopping 32GB of storage, it comes with the Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth access you know and love. You can also set up Siri on this refurbished iPad to easily send messages and accomplish tasks throughout the day.

The iPad comes with iSight and FaceTime HD cameras, which allow you to video chat and capture content throughout the workday and beyond as needed. The accessory bundle includes a case, screen protector, and stylus.

This 2018 refurbished iPad is rated an average of 4/5 stars on the Entrepreneur Store. One recent review describes it as "looks great, works pretty great." To hook yourself up with a reliable mobile workstation, hop on this deal before it ends.

Don't forget that only from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 22nd, you can get this grade-A refurbished Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" (Wi-Fi Only) plus an accessories bundle for $154.97 (reg. $249).

