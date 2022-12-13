Save Nearly $500 on This Refurbished Apple iPad mini Bundle During the Winter Savings Sale

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having trouble multitasking? If you're looking to conquer the work day in a more efficient manner, there's a reason Apple products have a legion of devotees. The Apple iPad mini is one of those gadgets that can help even the busiest people get back on track, and its compact silhouette makes it easy to take on the go, as well.

If you've been holding off purchasing an iPad mini because of the price, a refurbished model is an excellent option. And right now during the Winter Savings event, you not only get the Apple iPad mini 4 and the rest of the bundle, the tempered glass, snap-on case and charger, you also get to take an extra 20% off the already low refurbished price! Code WINTER20 drops the full bundle down to just $231.99, nearly $500 off the normal price tag... but you'll have to act fast! The Winter Savings only last for 72 hours from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.

The Apple iPad mini gives you all the perks of a PC in a small screen that fits in the palm of your hand. This Apple iPad mini comes equipped with iOS 15 pre-installed and an Apple A8 processor inside, so it's ready to tackle even your longest to-do list. A 7.9-inch screen includes a stunning 2048x1536 resolution so you'll be able to both work and play efficiently, whether you're checking emails or binging your latest addiction. And you can navigate it all with just the touch of your finger.

With 128GB of integrated storage, you'll have plenty of space to store content, and the 8MP camera will make you want to take more beautiful photos or HD videos. A 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera lets you stay in touch with loved ones easily. And you'll have quite a long time to do all of this, thanks to the battery's full charge that lasts nine hours.

This model, which hails from 2015, scored a "B" refurbished rating. That means it might have light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body, but works like new. The bundle also includes a UL certified wall charger, lightning cable, snap-on plastic case and pre-installed tempered glass to provide everything you need to get going.

Take advantage of Winter Savings and get this refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 bundle for just $231.99 with code WINTER20 from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Explore the entire Winter Savings collection for more opportunities to save this holiday season.

