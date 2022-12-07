48 Hours Only: Get an iPad Pro for Less Than $200
Gear up for a remote working world.
Whether you've adopted a digital nomad lifestyle or you're just enjoying the flexibility of not having to go into the office every day, you need technology that fits the new normal. Tablets are a great asset for helping you work efficiently from absolutely anywhere and you can lock in a great discount with this December Deal of the Day. For 48 hours only, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for 68% off at just $189.99.
All December long, we're dropping prices on best-selling products but few are as good as this 48-hour offer. This 2017 iPad Pro has been previously used, returned to factory, and refurbished to work just like new. It offers a 9.7" Retina display to view your content in outstanding detail while the powerful processor supports all of your multitasking needs whether you're analyzing data, working on a design project, or practically anything else.
This version offers 32GB of onboard storage, more than enough to organize all of your photos, videos, and other important files. With dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, and two sets of stereo speakers, it's packed with features to make your working life easier. Want to use noise-cancelling headphones? You got it. Need a wireless keyboard to get through a writing project? You can do it. The iPad Pro also offers 12MP iSight and 5MP FaceTime HD camera to both keep you connected on video calls and document all of your travels. The 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery offers up to ten hours of battery on a charge.
Take advantage of this very limited-time deal! For the next 48 hours only, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for 68% off $599 at just $189.99 — ending December 8 at 11:59pm Pacific.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.