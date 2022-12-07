48 Hours Only: Get an iPad Pro for Less Than $200

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you've adopted a digital nomad lifestyle or you're just enjoying the flexibility of not having to go into the office every day, you need technology that fits the new normal. Tablets are a great asset for helping you work efficiently from absolutely anywhere and you can lock in a great discount with this December Deal of the Day. For 48 hours only, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for 68% off at just $189.99.

StackCommerce

All December long, we're dropping prices on best-selling products but few are as good as this 48-hour offer. This 2017 iPad Pro has been previously used, returned to factory, and refurbished to work just like new. It offers a 9.7" Retina display to view your content in outstanding detail while the powerful processor supports all of your multitasking needs whether you're analyzing data, working on a design project, or practically anything else.

This version offers 32GB of onboard storage, more than enough to organize all of your photos, videos, and other important files. With dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, and two sets of stereo speakers, it's packed with features to make your working life easier. Want to use noise-cancelling headphones? You got it. Need a wireless keyboard to get through a writing project? You can do it. The iPad Pro also offers 12MP iSight and 5MP FaceTime HD camera to both keep you connected on video calls and document all of your travels. The 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery offers up to ten hours of battery on a charge.

Take advantage of this very limited-time deal! For the next 48 hours only, you can get a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for 68% off $599 at just $189.99 — ending December 8 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.