My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

How Marketers Should Connect With Mobile-Focused Consumers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Marketers Should Connect With Mobile-Focused Consumers
Image credit: Pexels
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

In digital marketing, gone are the days of separating mobile and desktop customers.

Marketing and PR pros must adapt to the growing number of smartphone users who consult their mobile devices before making a purchase.

Google reports that in order to meet this growing trend, marketers should account for new conversion types and think about measurement in a way that connects with consumers using various screens and channels.

“Many businesses still measure conversions and cost per acquisition for mobile devices and desktop separately ,” a recent Think with Google report says. “They’re not accounting for micro-moments that happen on numerous screens in a consumer’s path to purchase. You don’t have mobile customers and desktop customers. You just have customers.”

Mobile marketing comes into play most when consumers take action. Google considers these “micro-moments” to be opportunities for brand managers to meet their customers where decisions are being made.

Recent Google/Nielsen data show that when users use their smartphones to help make a decision, 57 percent are more likely to visit a store, 39 percent more likely to call a business and 51 percent more likely to make that purchase.

Marketing and PR pros can best connect with consumers on an array of screens using these four tactics:

Look beyond mobile sales

Whether consumers are looking for prices, sizes or reviews, it’s important to consider all the ways they’re using mobile access to connect with your brand.

AdWords —Google’s paid advertisement division—can measure the full scope of your digital spending. From in-store purchases to impulse buys using apps, this tool can help determine which platforms influenced your sales the most.

Satisfy multi-device behavior

From performing searches to watching videos, Google/Ipsos data show that 90 percent of consumers use their smartphones for what’s called “everyday use.” This is often tracked using analytical data.

Forty percent of consumers use their mobile devices to research a product before they make a purchase through desktop access. These consumers have a greater chance of being influenced by marketing. Determining what channels are driving these purchases is called attribution.

The article—“ The Path to Better Measurement: Analytics and Attribution ”—advises marketers to pay attention to the conversation rates of both options.

Use analytics to better understand your customer’s experience, and then use attribution to gauge the success of your marketing efforts. Combined, these tactics can drive your audience to places where they can engage with you and other consumers—and you can convert them into customers.

Measure phone calls and app installs

BIA/Kelsey data show that mobile phone calls convert customers at a higher rather than website visits. Marketers should consider a mobile call the same as a mobile conversion.

Installing your organization’s mobile app doesn’t mean you have a new customer. Google marketers advise treating app users as high-value customers—even if their purchases don't happen on your app.

Here’s how Walgreen’s exemplified this strategy from a recent case study :

Walgreens’ app let customers refill prescriptions via SMS or a barcode scan and launched a “web pick-up” feature that let people order on their phones and pick up in-store. Between 2011 and 2012, Walgreens doubled mobile app downloads and saw 52 percent of digital refills come from mobile phones (a rate of one mobile refill per second). Walgreens discovered that shoppers who use the app spend six times more than shoppers who don't.

Manage consumers through all departments

From brand marketing to merchandising efforts, the effect that “micro-moment” analysis can have on your organization depends on your ability to coordinate initiatives. Your consumers have different things that drive them; it’s important to approach your marketing strategy with a mindset that includes feedback from a variety of departments.

Make sure your teams are talking to each other and tracking goals and results together. Offer incentives or encourage regular meetings to improve interdepartmental communication.

PR Daily readers, what strategies have you employed to connect with your consumers through various mobile devices and offline?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

5 Data-Driven Reasons You Should Build a Mobile App for Your Business

Marketing

How Location-Based Marketing Can Help You Connect with Customers

Small Business Heroes

Five Tips for Better Text-Message Marketing