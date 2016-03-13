4 Tips for Working Comfortably at Your Desk

March 13, 2016 3 min read

It is important to feel comfortable at your office in order to increase your efficiency and protect your health. There are many small steps you can take to create a better work environment for yourself. You can start by implementing the below office ergonomics tips to improve your work day, care for yourself and decrease work related injuries.

1. Pick a great chair and adjust it right

You probably spend half of your time in the office at your desk chair. Therefore, choose a chair which will support your spine. Make sure the chair can be adjustable according to your height so you can put your feet on the ground. You can also use a cushion to support your back. If you are not happy with your current office chair, ask your manager if it can be replaced with a newer one. Don’t forget to include that this will reduce your back pain and as a result, it will improve your productivity. If you cannot get the approval, consider ordering your office chair yourself.

2. Set your monitor appropriately

Your computer monitor should be directly at your eye level. Try raising your monitor level by placing a stand or some thick books under it. If your computer monitor is below your eye level, you need to keep bending your neck and shoulders. This can trigger neck and back pains in the future. On the other hand, if your monitor is above your eye level, you constantly need to look up and this puts unnecessary pressure on your neck.

3. Adjust the light

An office needs to have lots of window to let natural sunlight in. If you cannot have natural day light in your office, at least use a softer light because it is much better than fluorescent lighting. The lamp should be placed overhead. In addition to that, a desk lamp can also be used for darker days.

4. Reduce eye strain by taking breaks

If you have to work on a computer more than 3-4 hours a day, you need to be careful about protecting your eyes. Try to blink often and look away from your monitor every half-an-hour. If possible, stand up and take a coffee break, talk with a coworker and ease your body posture. If you are very busy, at least look elsewhere for a minimum of 20 seconds.