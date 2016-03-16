My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Industry Research

A Depressing New Study Finds Being Short or Overweight Can Hurt Your Career

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Depressing New Study Finds Being Short or Overweight Can Hurt Your Career
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While previous observational studies have found that taller men and thinner women are more successful and better off socio-economically, they simply proved these two factors are correlated.

But a new study published by the journal BMJ finds that height and weight has a causal relationship to pay and other status markers. In other words, overweight and short people face lower income and other social barriers because of their body mass and stature.

Related: Size does matter, as short men and overweight women face the largest backlash.

To determine this, researchers used genetic data from more than 119,000 British people between ages 37 to 73, focusing on genetic variants that predict height and BMI. Then, they examined participants status based on five factors, including degree level, employment and annual household income.

The researchers found that for each two-and-a-half-inch increase in height suggested by a male participants’ genetics, he earned an average of $1,611 more a year, The New York Times reports. For women, an extra 4.6 BMI points meant, on average, they earned $4,200 less per year. (Unfairly if not surprisingly, high BMIs did not negatively impact the socio-economic status of men.)

Related: For the First Time, Promising News on the Obesity Front

“Using genetic information in this way avoids some of the problems that afflict observational studies, making the results less prone to bias and unmeasured confounding factors, and therefore more likely to be reliable,” the authors wrote in the study

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

5 Ways to Make AI Work for Your Organization

Small Businesses

The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries

Small Business Heroes

3 Reasons to Start Copying Your Competitors Today