My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran: You Can't Devote Yourself to Your Business and Children at the Same Time

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Barbara Corcoran: You Can't Devote Yourself to Your Business and Children at the Same Time
Image credit: Zebit
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From the outside, Barbara Corcoran is the poster-woman for “having it all.”

The Shark Tank star -- who sold her real estate empire The Corcoran Group in 2001 -- has authored several books, is an active mentor to a rotating list of startups and, thanks to her ability to mine her life story for digestible morsels of wisdom to feed the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs, is a regular contributor on the Today show as well as an in-demand speaker across the country.

Oh, and she’s the mother of two.

Related: Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: 'All the Best Things Happened to Me on the Heels of Rejection'

Corcoran said on Tuesday that while you can have it all, she believes you can’t have it all at once. More specifically, Corcoran -- who had her first child when she was in her mid 40s -- firmly believes that if she’d become a mother at a younger age, she could never have grown the Corcoran Group into a 1,000-plus person firm.

Up until the birth of her son, Corcoran was able to devote her life to her company. She arrived at the office before anyone else and, every morning, would write a personalized Post-It note for each salesperson, detailing what he or she needed to get done that day. Her life was her work. Her employees were her family.

When she had her son about 22 years ago, that all changed. For one, her schedule was less rigid -- instead of 7:30 a.m., she’d get to work around 9:30 after dropping him off at daycare. But more important, her focus was divided. “Once I had a sibling rivalry playing out in my heart, I felt I could never succeed as well again,” she said.

Related: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Explaining Your Job to Your Kids

She realized it was time to sell the company when her star salesperson marched into her office and accused her of caring more about her son than her employees.

“She was right,” Corcoran said during a promotional luncheon for Zebit, which provides financial resources to employees. “I realized I couldn’t be spread one arm here and one leg here ... you can’t do that as a mom.”

So she sold the firm, and moved on to the next chapter of her life, one in which her work remained a passion, but a less all-consuming one.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shares Her Secret to Pitching Success

Ready For Anything

Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran: You Can't Devote Yourself to Your Business and Children at the Same Time