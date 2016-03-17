My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Go Green With These St. Patrick's Day-Themed Foods -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Go Green With These St. Patrick's Day-Themed Foods -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Krispy Kreme | Twitter
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Get your green on. In case you forgot, today’s St. Patrick’s Day! To celebrate these franchises, from McDonald’s to Krispy Kreme, are going green.

Drunk tweets be gone. A group of researchers from the University of Rochester have developed an algorithm that can tell, with 80 percent accuracy, whether someone is drinking while tweeting. Engadget has more.

The driver’s response. The Uber driver accused of killing six people in Kalamazoo is now suing the company for $10 million in punitive damages, according to ABC News. "I worked years as a Uber contractor and they ripped me off, never paid me back wages or overtime," he said in the complaint.

Family time. Etsy announced it will offer all new parents more than 6 months of paid leave.

A pivot. Just last month, food safety concerns forced Chipotle to revamp the way it prepares food. However, The Wall Street Journal reports the company is already considering changing some of these recently-announced processes.

Stranger than fiction. Back to the Future comes closer to reality with Nike’s latest release: the first ever self-lacing power sneaker. The sci-fi pair of shoes is called the HyperAdapt 1.0, reports TechCrunch.

In it to win it. Getting in on the action with a March Madness bracket this year? Check out this guide, courtesy of Wired, to help you finally hack that office pool.

