My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Weekly Tips Roundup

Viral Video Star Explains How to Build a Brand While Drunk -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Viral Video Star Explains How to Build a Brand While Drunk -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines
Image credit: Taylor Miller | Buzzfeed
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kick back and relax. You made it through another week. Read the lessons viral star Matt Bellassai learned while building an award-winning brand in less than a year -- all while drunk.

Think before you post. Some people -- like these folks -- learned the hard way that not every thought needs to make into a social media feed. Entrepreneur’s own Carolyn Sun has this roundup of real-world miscalculations that got people fired.

The power of kindness. Turns out there’s a science to kindness, and when you give support you’re often supported in return. Contributor Jacqueline Whitmore shares the research as well as effortless ways you can own the week by spreading cheer.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Weekly Tips Roundup

Viral Video Star Explains How to Build a Brand While Drunk -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines

Weekly Tips Roundup

Business Travelers: Don't Be Lured by the Siren Song of Free Wi-Fi

Ready For Anything

How Real Entrepreneurs Made it Happen